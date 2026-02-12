Alpha Architect Global Factor Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AAVM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Architect Global Factor Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AAVM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 949 shares, a growth of 436.2% from the January 15th total of 177 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,121 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,121 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Alpha Architect Global Factor Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of AAVM stock opened at $33.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.25. Alpha Architect Global Factor Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $33.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Alpha Architect Global Factor Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $0.6056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

About Alpha Architect Global Factor Equity ETF

The Alpha Architect Global Factor Equity ETF (AAVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund investing primarily in four value- and momentum-oriented ETFs from the issuer. The fund-of-funds uses a proprietary, momentum-driven model to allocate its portfolio AAVM was launched on May 3, 2017 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

