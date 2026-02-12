Analysts Set Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX) PT at $14.33

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.3333.

EPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lifesci Capital raised Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Leede Financial raised shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th.

Shares of EPRX stock opened at $8.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.20. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $9.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 402.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: EPRX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company’s core strategy centers on selectively expanding regulatory T cells (Tregs)—immune cells responsible for maintaining self-tolerance and limiting pathological inflammation—through its proprietary platform. Its lead therapeutic candidate is currently in Phase 1 clinical development in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus.

Based in Seattle, Washington, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals conducts research and development activities across North America, collaborating with academic institutions and contract research organizations to advance its pipeline.

