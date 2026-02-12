ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (NASDAQ:XOVR) Short Interest Down 73.0% in January

ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (NASDAQ:XOVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 213,051 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the January 15th total of 790,375 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 780,124 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 780,124 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF Stock Down 2.3%

XOVR opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.23. ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14.

Institutional Trading of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF by 189.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

About ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF

The ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (XOVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Entrepreneur 30 index. The fund provides exposure to a narrow index of US large-cap growth stocks. The top 30 most entrepreneurial stocks, either public or private, are selected based on a proprietary measurement XOVR was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is issued by ERShares.

