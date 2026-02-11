Knowles (NYSE:KN) SVP Raymond Cabrera Sells 10,000 Shares

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) SVP Raymond Cabrera sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 102,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,008.25. The trade was a 8.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Knowles Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 1.52. Knowles Corporation has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $27.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.23 million. Knowles had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Knowles has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.260 EPS.

Knowles News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: Knowles reported a Feb. 5 quarterly beat: Q4 EPS $0.36 vs. $0.35 consensus and revenue $162.2M vs. $156.2M, with revenue up ~13.8% year-over-year and Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $0.220–$0.260 — fundamentals that support the stock’s recent strength. MarketBeat KN profile

Knowles reported a Feb. 5 quarterly beat: Q4 EPS $0.36 vs. $0.35 consensus and revenue $162.2M vs. $156.2M, with revenue up ~13.8% year-over-year and Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $0.220–$0.260 — fundamentals that support the stock’s recent strength. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage about Tina Knowles and related gala events (mentions of Meghan Markle attending) appears to reference a public figure unrelated to Knowles Corporation and is unlikely to affect the company’s fundamentals or stock performance. MSN: Tina Knowles honored MSN: Meghan Markle appearance MSN: gala coverage

Media coverage about Tina Knowles and related gala events (mentions of Meghan Markle attending) appears to reference a public figure unrelated to Knowles Corporation and is unlikely to affect the company’s fundamentals or stock performance. Negative Sentiment: Several senior Knowles insiders sold stock on Feb. 9–10, totaling roughly 41,051 shares for aggregate proceeds of about $1.11M. Notable filings: VP Air A. Bastarrica sold 12,000 shares at ~$26.76 (SEC filing), SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 10,000 shares at ~$26.75 (SEC filing), COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 15,885 shares at ~$27.22 (SEC filing), and SVP Robert J. Perna sold 3,166 shares at ~$27.09 (SEC filing). The concentration of sales by top executives can pressure sentiment even if sales are for personal/liquidity reasons. Bastarrica SEC Cabrera SEC Giesecke SEC Perna SEC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Here are the key news stories impacting Knowles this week:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 365.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,394,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,715 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC bought a new position in Knowles during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,510,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Knowles by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,108,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,072,000 after buying an additional 484,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Knowles by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,360,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,723,000 after buying an additional 470,100 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Knowles by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,340,000 after buying an additional 469,286 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KN shares. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 price objective on Knowles in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research raised Knowles to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Knowles from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Knowles

About Knowles

(Get Free Report)

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.