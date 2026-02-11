iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 291.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,359 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 200.5% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 776.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IJJ opened at $143.25 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $102.24 and a 12 month high of $144.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.25. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

