iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $32,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,025,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,367,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414,037 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 96,540,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,355,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837,301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,235,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,875,000 after buying an additional 3,675,689 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 38,892,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,747,000 after buying an additional 1,109,663 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,603,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,886,000 after buying an additional 1,042,402 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4%

BATS:IEFA opened at $97.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.47. The firm has a market cap of $166.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $97.72.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

