Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,513,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,975 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $112,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charis Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Charis Legacy Partners LLC now owns 55,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,265,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,492,000 after purchasing an additional 294,238 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 195,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,507,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 502,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,407,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Finally, BAM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $920,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.41 and a twelve month high of $75.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.2455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

