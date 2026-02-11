Stephens Lowers Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target to $25.00

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Stephens from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.84% from the company’s previous close.

HRL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.64. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 66.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,331,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,167 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,840,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 297.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,198,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,670 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,174,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,414,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,046 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corporation is a global branded foods company primarily engaged in the production, marketing and distribution of value-added, high-quality meat and food products. The company’s portfolio spans a range of categories including refrigerated and frozen meats, pantry staples, specialty foods and shelf-stable items. Through manufacturing facilities located across North America and international markets, Hormel Foods supplies retail grocers, foodservice operators, convenience stores and e-commerce platforms.

Among its best-known brands, Hormel Foods produces SPAM® canned meats, Jennie-O® turkey products, Skippy® peanut butter and Applegate® natural and organic meats.

