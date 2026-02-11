Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 28.16%.The firm had revenue of $353.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Brixmor Property Group updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.330-2.370 EPS.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRX opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $22.28 and a 12-month high of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Brixmor Property Group

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,437,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,704,000 after buying an additional 79,557 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 695.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,227,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor’s core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company’s main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.