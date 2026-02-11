Citigroup Inc. $C Position Decreased by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,575 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 1.8% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 14.4% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 141,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target and keeps an overweight stance, backing further upside and helping lift sentiment toward Citigroup.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades have pushed the stock to a new one‑year high recently, signaling renewed buy-side interest and momentum flows into C.

Neutral Sentiment: Management presented at the UBS Financial Services conference — the transcript provides incremental detail on strategy and capital allocation but didn't deliver headline surprises. Investors can review for any subtle guidance cues.

Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup analysts continue active coverage across names (example: a recent downgrade of Under Armour), a reminder that Citi's research/trading flow business remains engaged but not directly tied to Citigroup's share moves.

Neutral Sentiment: Citi entities reported ceasing to be a substantial holder in IDP Education — a routine portfolio/filing update with limited impact on Citi's fundamentals.

Negative Sentiment: Citigroup issued a new 6.25% preferred share — while this strengthens capital, preferred issuance can be viewed as a modest overhang for common shareholders (cost of capital and potential yield competition). That may weigh on near-term sentiment.

Negative Sentiment: After hitting a 52-week high, the stock has seen short-term profit-taking and rotation; that technical unwind is a likely driver of today's pullback.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Citigroup from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Citigroup from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

Citigroup Price Performance

C opened at $122.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $125.16. The stock has a market cap of $218.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 34.43%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

