Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VSH. Zacks Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded Vishay Intertechnology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 709.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 63.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

VSH stock opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.96 and a beta of 1.14. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $22.00.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Vishay Intertechnology had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $800.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.47 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -571.43%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, serving a wide range of industries including industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, telecommunications, medical, and military/aerospace markets. The company’s portfolio encompasses resistors, capacitors, inductors, sensors, diodes, rectifiers, MOSFETs and a variety of integrated circuit solutions. Vishay’s components are used in power management, signal conditioning, circuit protection and sensing applications, supporting both standard and custom designs for original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

