Head to Head Review: Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) & Namib Minerals (NASDAQ:NAMM)

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) and Namib Minerals (NASDAQ:NAMM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Taseko Mines and Namib Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taseko Mines 0 1 1 0 2.50 Namib Minerals 1 1 0 0 1.50

Taseko Mines presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 39.02%. Given Taseko Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Taseko Mines is more favorable than Namib Minerals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

17.9% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Namib Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of Namib Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Taseko Mines has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Namib Minerals has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taseko Mines and Namib Minerals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines $596.94 million 4.96 $61.28 million ($0.13) -63.08 Namib Minerals N/A N/A -$20.75 million ($1.27) -1.90

Taseko Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Namib Minerals. Taseko Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Namib Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Taseko Mines and Namib Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines -2.09% 12.04% 2.89% Namib Minerals N/A N/A -56.66%

Summary

Taseko Mines beats Namib Minerals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taseko Mines

(Get Free Report)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Namib Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Namib Minerals is a gold producer, developer and explorer with operations focused principally in Zimbabwe. Namib Minerals, formerly known as Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI, is based in New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.