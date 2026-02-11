Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.50 Million Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,637,640,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,216,850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,129,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,466,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,548 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Accenture by 12.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,446,000 after buying an additional 1,148,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 2,408,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $719,966,000 after buying an additional 781,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $241.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $229.40 and a twelve month high of $392.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.72.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.88%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total transaction of $1,008,263.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,380.79. This represents a 30.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Walsh sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.38, for a total transaction of $1,101,650.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,523,339.98. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 22,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,434 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. HSBC upped their price target on Accenture from $215.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Accenture to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.38.

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

