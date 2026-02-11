Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $23.20 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,206 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 257.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 33,048 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 646.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. HSBC increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.73.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $238.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $141.50 and a 1 year high of $240.93. The company has a market cap of $574.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.19.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 28.46%.The business had revenue of $24.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.