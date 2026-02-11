Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Equinor ASA from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Pareto Securities upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Equinor ASA from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.71.

Equinor ASA Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of EQNR opened at $27.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.27. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $28.26.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.74%.The company had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.31 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 64.21%.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth about $730,757,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,759,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659,611 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,852,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,923,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 1,437.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,286,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,827,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,550,000 after acquiring an additional 39,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) is a Norway-based integrated energy company headquartered in Stavanger. Historically established as Statoil in the 1970s to develop Norway’s petroleum resources, the company changed its name to Equinor in 2018 to reflect a strategic shift toward a broader energy portfolio. Equinor’s operations span the full upstream value chain, including exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas, alongside trading and marketing activities that support its global commercial operations.

In recent years Equinor has pursued a transition strategy that combines continued development of conventional oil and gas resources with growing investments in low‑carbon energy.

