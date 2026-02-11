Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.18, FiscalAI reports. Chegg had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 27.44%.The business had revenue of $72.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Chegg’s conference call:

Chegg has reorganized around a growth-focused Chegg Skilling unit and a cash-generating legacy academic business, reporting $18M in Q4 skilling revenue and guiding to $17.5–$18M skilling revenue in Q1 with double-digit skilling growth expected in 2026 and stronger H2 performance, targeting an adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 20% over the next couple of years.

Management significantly reduced costs—non‑GAAP operating expenses fell 47% YoY to $44.8M, adjusted EBITDA was $13M (18% margin), the company repurchased $9M of 2026 convertible notes, and plans to cut non‑GAAP expenses to under $250M in 2026 while aiming to end the year debt‑free.

Chegg is expanding B2B distribution and content—announcing partnerships with DHL, Gi Group and Woolf University (allowing courses to count toward accredited degrees), extending contracts with L'Oréal and PPG, and hiring Karine Allouche to scale European skilling, all to broaden AI, language and technical curriculum reach.

Liquidity and traffic risks persist—Q4 free cash flow was −$15M largely from $12M severance, the company expects about $18M more severance cash outflows in 2026 (mostly Q1), it finished Q4 with $85M cash/investments (net cash $31M), and it received an NYSE delisting notice while search interface changes continue to pressure traffic.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. Chegg has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $74.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Chegg from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $1.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 424,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 33,269 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 246.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 227,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 162,225 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Chegg by 4.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,923,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 167,062 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc (NYSE: CHGG) is a leading education technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Originally founded in 2005, Chegg has evolved from a textbook rental service into a comprehensive digital learning platform. Its suite of subscription-based offerings addresses a wide range of academic needs, catering primarily to high school and college students seeking homework help, study resources, and career guidance.

The company’s core services include Chegg Study, which provides step-by-step solutions and expert Q&A support; Chegg Writing, offering plagiarism checks and guided writing assistance; and Chegg Math Solver, a tool for solving mathematical problems with detailed explanations.

