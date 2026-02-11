YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DISO) Short Interest Update

YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DISO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,343 shares, an increase of 2,101.6% from the January 15th total of 61 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,386 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,386 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.6%

DISO stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48. YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61.

YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.0448 per share. This represents a yield of 2,481.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th.

YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF (DISO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Walt Disney stock (DIS) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. DISO was launched on Aug 24, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

