Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 4,918 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $25,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Evercore cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $253.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $271.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $272.92.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $293.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $214.66 and a one year high of $295.29.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 95.16%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Axel Beck sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.22, for a total transaction of $1,225,599.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,083.58. This trade represents a 42.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 167,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.93, for a total value of $48,685,680.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 258,766 shares in the company, valued at $75,282,792.38. This represents a 39.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

