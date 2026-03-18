CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Insider Mark Sawicki Sells 3,235 Shares

CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) insider Mark Sawicki sold 3,235 shares of CryoPort stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $25,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 103,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,576. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CryoPort Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.36. 401,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,763. CryoPort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36. The company has a market cap of $416.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.69.

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CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $45.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.92 million. CryoPort had a net margin of 42.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CryoPort, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CryoPort in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CryoPort from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CYRX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CryoPort in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CryoPort by 300.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in CryoPort in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CryoPort in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of CryoPort in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort Company Profile

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CryoPort, Inc (NASDAQ: CYRX) is a global provider of temperature-controlled logistics solutions for the life sciences industry. The company specializes in cryogenic shipping for critical biological materials, supporting the development, clinical testing and commercialization of cell and gene therapies, biologics, vaccines and reproductive medicine. By offering end-to-end supply chain management, CryoPort helps ensure the integrity and viability of temperature-sensitive products from point of origin to destination.

CryoPort’s product portfolio includes proprietary cryogenic dry shippers, advanced active and passive thermal packaging, and real-time data monitoring platforms.

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