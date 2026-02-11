Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by Westbourne Investments Inc.

Westbourne Investments Inc. cut its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.3% of Westbourne Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Westbourne Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,721,477,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 27.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,627,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,047,900,000 after buying an additional 4,279,918 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 14,194.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,722,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $532,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696,177 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 122,064,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,478,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,258 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Chevron by 32.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,125,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, CTO Thomas Ryder Booth sold 6,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total transaction of $1,070,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,932.68. This trade represents a 92.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 22,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.53, for a total value of $3,918,966.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,568.98. The trade was a 97.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 793,158 shares of company stock worth $127,919,578. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Chevron Trading Down 0.1%

Chevron stock opened at $182.39 on Wednesday. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $182.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.86.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 102.70%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

