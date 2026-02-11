Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Teradata had a return on equity of 83.22% and a net margin of 7.15%.The business had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Teradata updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.750-0.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 2.550-2.650 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Teradata’s conference call:

Teradata closed FY2025 with stronger-than-expected results — Q4 revenue $421M (+3% YoY), recurring revenue $367M (+5%), total ARR +3% reported, non-GAAP EPS $0.74, and free cash flow of $285M that exceeded guidance.

Aggressive AI product push: multiple launches (Enterprise Vector Store, MCP Server, Agent Builder, AI Factory, Enterprise AgentStack) plus partnerships (Unstructured.io, Google Cloud Marketplace) position Teradata to enable Agentic AI across cloud and on‑prem environments.

Services and go-to-market execution improved materially — consulting gross margin recovered to ~18.9% in Q4, forward‑deployed engineers ran 150+ AI engagements, and AI services are being ramped to offset prior migration-driven services declines.

2026 guidance is modestly constructive but mixed: total ARR growth guidance of 2–4% and free cash flow $310–330M with ~100 bps margin expansion, while total revenue is guided to -2% to 0%, and the company expects most growth in H2.

Near-term variability and seasonality remain risks — Q1 is expected to see ARR erosion and the timing/recognition of on‑prem upfront revenue can create quarter-to-quarter swings, and management did not bake significant ARR from late‑year AI launches into 2026 guidance.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.28. Teradata has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $32.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Positive Sentiment: Earnings and guidance beat — Teradata reported Q4 non-GAAP EPS $0.74 vs. consensus $0.55 and revenue $421M vs. ~$399M; management raised Q1 and FY2026 EPS guidance well above Street estimates (Q1: $0.75–$0.79 vs. est. ~$0.60; FY: $2.55–$2.65 vs. est. ~$2.19), which is the primary driver of the stock move higher.

Positive Sentiment: Cloud and AI momentum emphasized on the earnings call — management cited strong cloud ARR/recurring revenue growth and AI-related product developments that support faster recurring revenue expansion and margin leverage. This messaging helped investor confidence in forward growth and profitability.

Positive Sentiment: Strong cash flow and recurring revenue metrics — Q4 Total ARR was $1.522B (up ~3%), recurring revenue and free cash flow beat expectations, supporting the company's ability to invest in growth while improving returns.

Positive Sentiment: Board refreshment and cooperation with activist investor — Teradata announced a cooperation agreement with Lynrock Lake and plans to add Melissa Fisher to the board, reducing governance uncertainty and the risk of disruptive activism.

Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage and transcripts provide color but no new surprises — multiple transcripts and analyst write-ups (Seeking Alpha, Yahoo, Zacks) recap the beat/guidance and provide deeper line-item commentary for modeling; useful for analysts but not incremental to the headline move.

Negative Sentiment: Balance-sheet/liquidity and valuation considerations remain — TDC carries meaningful leverage (debt/equity) and current/quick ratios under 1; investors should weigh raised guidance against capital structure and the stock's valuation multiple as they adjust models.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDC. Evercore boosted their target price on Teradata from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Teradata by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 223.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 8,665.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata’s product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

