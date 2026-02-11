Loews (NYSE:L) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Loews had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter.

Loews Stock Performance

L opened at $109.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.20. Loews has a 1 year low of $78.98 and a 1 year high of $114.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loews

In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $5,253,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,909,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,416,084.94. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $156,096.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,756.60. This represents a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 125,770 shares of company stock valued at $13,325,818 in the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Loews by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 70,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Loews by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in Loews by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 8,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Loews by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Loews by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 239,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Loews in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) is a diversified holding company that owns and operates businesses across insurance, hospitality, energy-related operations and other industrial and investment activities. The company holds controlling and significant minority interests in subsidiaries that run as standalone businesses, with corporate oversight focused on capital allocation, risk management and long-term value creation for shareholders.

One of Loews’ principal businesses is insurance, conducted through CNA Financial, a commercial property and casualty insurer that underwrites a range of business insurance products for corporate and institutional clients.

