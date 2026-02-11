Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY) Short Interest Update

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 42,136 shares, an increase of 2,795.9% from the January 15th total of 1,455 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,180,271 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,180,271 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Locafy Stock Down 0.6%

LCFY opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. Locafy has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $5.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43.

Get Locafy alerts:

Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter.

About Locafy

Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) is a technology company that offers a cloud-based software platform designed to streamline and automate local search marketing for multi-location businesses. Through its SaaS solution, Locafy enables brands to create, manage and optimize location-specific web pages and digital assets at scale, ensuring consistent and accurate information across search engines and online directories.

The Locafy platform leverages machine learning and automation to generate on-page SEO content, manage business listings and track local search performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Locafy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Locafy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.