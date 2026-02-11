Cencora, Inc. $COR Position Increased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $11,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 947.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,069,000 after acquiring an additional 232,539 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in Cencora by 133.0% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 56,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,342,000 after acquiring an additional 32,138 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the third quarter worth about $4,830,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the third quarter worth about $10,093,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Evercore lowered their price objective on Cencora from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Cencora from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays started coverage on Cencora in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.92.

Cencora Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE COR opened at $360.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.39. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $237.71 and a one year high of $377.54. The firm has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $85.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.12 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 176.54% and a net margin of 0.50%.The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $578,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,484,620. This represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.73, for a total transaction of $1,807,704.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,726 shares in the company, valued at $23,669,713.98. This trade represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 20,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,151,265 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cencora Profile

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

