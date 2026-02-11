Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWR opened at $102.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.66. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $73.17 and a 52-week high of $102.74.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index of the 800 smallest issuers in the Russell 1000 Index. The Index includes equity securities issued by issuers, which range in size between approximately $1.7 billion and $12 billion, though these amounts may change from time to time.

