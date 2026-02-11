Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys 12,866 Shares of REV Group, Inc. $REVG

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of REV Group worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REVG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in REV Group by 298.5% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 22,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in REV Group by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in REV Group by 5,215.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, December 1st. DA Davidson lowered shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of REV Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

REVG stock opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.20 and a 200-day moving average of $57.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.14. REV Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $69.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.77 million. REV Group had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.57%.

REV Group, Inc (NYSE: REVG) is a diversified manufacturer of specialty vehicles serving public safety, healthcare, transportation and recreation markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products, including fire and emergency apparatus, transit and shuttle buses, work trucks, ambulances and recreational vehicles. Through its integrated platform, REV Group combines engineering expertise with customer-focused assembly to deliver purpose-built solutions that meet the exact specifications of fleet operators, municipalities and individual consumers.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into three primary segments.

