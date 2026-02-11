Navellier & Associates Inc. Takes Position in TAT Technologies Ltd. $TATT

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of TAT Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in TAT Technologies by 143.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 781,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,858,000 after purchasing an additional 459,693 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $13,205,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in TAT Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,025,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in TAT Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $10,150,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in TAT Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $8,869,000. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Freedom Capital raised TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TAT Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on TAT Technologies from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of TAT Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TAT Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

TAT Technologies stock opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TAT Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $54.80. The stock has a market cap of $645.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 0.93.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $46.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.27 million. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 11.10%.

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a global provider of environmental control and thermal management solutions for the aerospace industry. The company specializes in the design, manufacturing and support of aircraft environmental control systems (ECS), heat exchangers and related components. Its product portfolio serves commercial and military airframers, engine manufacturers and airlines, offering critical systems that regulate cabin pressure, temperature and ventilation on fixed-wing and rotary aircraft.

Key offerings include air cycle machines, preconditioned air units, steam/water separators and specialty heat exchangers engineered to meet stringent aerospace standards.

