Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 21,065 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,065 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.2% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $109,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 1.4% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Danaher from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Argus set a $265.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.86.

Danaher Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE DHR opened at $219.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $155.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $242.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $746,997.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,593. This trade represents a 13.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

