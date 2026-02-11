Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 55,054 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,054 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $49,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $191.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.22 and its 200 day moving average is $175.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.38 and a 1 year high of $191.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

