Vision Financial Markets LLC Raises Holdings in Realty Income Corporation $O

Vision Financial Markets LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1,823.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,901 shares during the quarter. Realty Income makes up about 1.2% of Vision Financial Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Vision Financial Markets LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth $29,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 586.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Realty Income by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 806.5% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on O. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Realty Income from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Realty Income from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.21.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE O opened at $63.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average of $58.63. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $64.14.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.