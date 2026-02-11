310,862 Shares in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF $JIRE Purchased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 310,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,861,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA JIRE opened at $81.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.82. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.49.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

