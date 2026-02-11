Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO Position Cut by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,008,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,526 shares during the period. Brown & Brown accounts for about 2.1% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $188,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 423.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO opened at $67.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.64.

Brown & Brown, Inc (NYSE: BRO) is a professional insurance brokerage and risk advisory firm that provides a broad range of property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, and specialty insurance products. The company works with commercial, public sector and individual clients to design and place insurance programs, manage claims and loss control, and deliver risk management consulting. Its services also include wholesale brokerage, program administration and other specialty distribution solutions that connect carriers and intermediaries to niche markets.

Brown & Brown operates through a decentralized model of operating units and subsidiaries, enabling local client service with the scale to access national and specialty markets.

