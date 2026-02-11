Krilogy Financial LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 161.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,317 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 162,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Beckerman Institutional LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 53,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPIE stock opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2036 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions. JPIE was launched on Oct 28, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

