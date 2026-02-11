15,437 Shares in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated $CAKE Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 39.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 4.6%

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $42.69 and a one year high of $69.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.82.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) is an American restaurant company and distributor renowned for its full-service casual-dining concept and specialty cheesecakes. Headquartered in Calabasas Hills, California, the company operates more than 200 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory® brand across the United States, Puerto Rico and select international markets. In addition to sit-down dining, Cheesecake Factory franchised locations offer catering and take-out services, while a separate manufacturing arm supplies branded cheesecakes and desserts to supermarkets, hotels and other foodservice operators.

The origins of the brand trace back to a small cheesecake bakery founded in Detroit in the 1940s.

