15,437 Shares in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated $CAKE Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 39.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.
Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 4.6%
NASDAQ CAKE opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $42.69 and a one year high of $69.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.14.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Cheesecake Factory Profile
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) is an American restaurant company and distributor renowned for its full-service casual-dining concept and specialty cheesecakes. Headquartered in Calabasas Hills, California, the company operates more than 200 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory® brand across the United States, Puerto Rico and select international markets. In addition to sit-down dining, Cheesecake Factory franchised locations offer catering and take-out services, while a separate manufacturing arm supplies branded cheesecakes and desserts to supermarkets, hotels and other foodservice operators.
The origins of the brand trace back to a small cheesecake bakery founded in Detroit in the 1940s.
