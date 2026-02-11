Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 15,569 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,569 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $237,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.11.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of EMR stock opened at $161.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $163.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.86 and its 200 day moving average is $136.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.28%.

Emerson Electric declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $965,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 196,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,106,836. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

