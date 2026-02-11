Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 14,089 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 653,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,089 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $83,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2,836.4% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $464,970.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 31,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,811.54. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $130,491.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,987.92. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $128.87 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $160.27. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.37.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.860-6.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on A. Barclays upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company’s product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

