Krilogy Financial LLC Has $9.84 Million Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF $SCHH

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 465,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,818 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $9,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,358,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,285,000 after buying an additional 491,228 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $8,072,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,149,000 after buying an additional 308,585 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 63.1% in the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 564,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after acquiring an additional 218,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,856,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,247,000 after acquiring an additional 200,077 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.99. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $22.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

