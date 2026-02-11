Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC Shares Purchased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $64,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 363.3% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total transaction of $3,841,015.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,977,231.82. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $182.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.47. The company has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.18 and a 1-year high of $248.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $211.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (down previously from $243.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

