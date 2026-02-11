Madison Asset Management LLC Has $92.25 Million Holdings in Waters Corporation $WAT

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $92,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 115.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Waters by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Waters by 510.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Waters this week:

Waters Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:WAT opened at $326.82 on Wednesday. Waters Corporation has a 1 year low of $275.05 and a 1 year high of $414.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $385.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.69.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.03. Waters had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $932.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Waters has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.300-14.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Waters from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.84.

Get Our Latest Report on Waters

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation is a global provider of analytical instruments, software and services for laboratory and research applications. The company designs, manufactures and sells technologies centered on liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, separation science, and related sample preparation and detection systems. Its product portfolio includes chromatographs, mass spectrometers, columns and consumables, laboratory informatics and workflow software, as well as technical support and training services that help customers run and interpret complex analyses.

Waters serves a wide range of end markets that include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research and testing laboratories, academic and government research institutions, clinical diagnostics, food and environmental testing, and industrial and chemical manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.