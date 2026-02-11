Navellier & Associates Inc. Takes Position in CECO Environmental Corp. $CECO

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of CECO Environmental as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CECO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 15.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 93,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 945,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,778,000 after purchasing an additional 44,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CECO shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Shares of CECO opened at $73.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12 and a beta of 1.38. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $75.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.95.

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO) is a global technology provider specializing in engineered solutions that help industrial and commercial customers manage air emissions, process fluids and optimize energy use. The company develops custom-engineered systems and modular packages designed to meet evolving environmental regulations and improve operational efficiency across diverse production processes.

CECO’s core offerings include air pollution control equipment—such as scrubbers, cyclones, fabric and cartridge filters—and industrial process filtration systems for applications ranging from particulate removal to oil-water separation.

