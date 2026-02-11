Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,442,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 35,617 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for 3.3% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $302,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 82.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Fox Advisors reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

Shares of APH opened at $144.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.48. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $11,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

