Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 67,017 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF $EZU

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 264,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,017 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $16,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EZU opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.62. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $68.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the equity markets of the EMU member countries: those members of the European Union who have adopted the Euro as its currency.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.