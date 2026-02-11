Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 8.91%.The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Quest Diagnostics updated its FY 2026 guidance to 9.45-9.650 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Quest Diagnostics’ conference call:

Positive Sentiment: Strong financials and clear 2026 targets — 2025 delivered double‑digit revenue and EPS growth with Q4 revenue of $2.81B and adjusted EPS of $2.42 ; 2026 guidance targets revenues of $11.7B–$11.82B and adjusted EPS of $10.50–$10.70 .

Multiple growth engines underway — consumer testing (QuestHealth.com expanded to 150+ tests and consumer revenue ~ $250M ), advanced diagnostics (ANA‑lyzer, AD‑Detect, Haystack and new Flow MRD), and scaling hospital co‑lab solutions (expect ~ $1B in co‑lab revenue in 2026 and a Corewell JV lab opening in 2027).

PAMA update provides short‑term relief — implementation delayed to end of 2026 and data collection moved to H1 2025, but Quest warns the law's data‑collection flaws remain and is pushing the Results Act for a long‑term fix.

PAMA update provides short‑term relief — implementation delayed to end of 2026 and data collection moved to H1 2025, but Quest warns the law’s data‑collection flaws remain and is pushing the Results Act for a long‑term fix. Negative Sentiment: Margin headwinds and one‑time investments — operating margin is expected to expand overall, but 2026 will absorb a ~$0.25 EPS drag from Project Nova and be diluted by Corewell’s ~ $250M of low single‑digit‑margin revenue (expected to improve in 2027), with Haystack MRD dilution easing as volumes ramp.

Operational productivity gains — Quest hit its Invigorate target of 3% annual cost savings and is deploying automation and AI (virtual agent cut routine logistics calls up to 50%) to improve lab throughput and reduce logistics costs.

DGX stock opened at $204.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $157.20 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

In other news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.76, for a total value of $239,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,015.12. This represents a 6.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 7,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.35, for a total transaction of $1,488,683.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,745.50. This represents a 51.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,289 shares of company stock worth $12,318,360. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DGX. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Quest Diagnostics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) is a leading provider of diagnostic information services that supports clinical decision-making for patients, physicians and healthcare organizations. The company operates a network of clinical laboratories and patient service centers that perform a broad range of laboratory tests and diagnostic assays used in routine care, disease diagnosis, monitoring and screening.

Its services span core clinical laboratory testing, anatomic pathology, molecular and genomic diagnostics, infectious disease testing and toxicology.

