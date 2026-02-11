Madison Asset Management LLC Buys 87,258 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,258 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $33,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,947,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,813 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,220,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 685.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 548,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,889,000 after acquiring an additional 478,933 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,115,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,991,000 after acquiring an additional 300,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $20,986,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $80.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average of $72.59. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $80.62.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.