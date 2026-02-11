Krilogy Financial LLC Has $6.07 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $319.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.25 and a 200-day moving average of $301.75. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $329.04.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

