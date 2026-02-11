Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.94 and last traded at $37.3910, with a volume of 63189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.67.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 632.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

