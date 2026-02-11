Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Trading Down 8.9% – Time to Sell?

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Free Report) traded down 8.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$10.55 and last traded at C$10.55. 235,321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 364,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.58.

Imperial Metals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Imperial Metals had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 7.33%.The firm had revenue of C$168.75 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Imperial Metals

Imperial Metals Corporation is a Vancouver based mining company active in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining and production of base and precious metals. Our principal properties in British Columbia include the wholly owned Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines, a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine.

