MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Short Interest Down 92.3% in January

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 16,613 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the January 15th total of 216,976 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,056 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company's stock are short sold.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA BULZ traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.99. The company had a trading volume of 301,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,786. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 4.45. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $335.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.14.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

