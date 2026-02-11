2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Stock Price Down 8.5% – Here’s Why

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.58 and last traded at $14.59. 6,225,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 12,412,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average is $43.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 37,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 89.1% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 77,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 36,362 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

