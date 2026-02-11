Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.16 and last traded at $45.0650, with a volume of 1977195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RPRX. Wall Street Zen upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $45.00 target price on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 0.3%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.42.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Insider Activity at Royalty Pharma

In other news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 114,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $4,924,629.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 23,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,960.48. This represents a 82.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 132,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $5,077,212.84. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,309,216 shares of company stock valued at $52,015,364 in the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 868.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 31.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company’s transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

